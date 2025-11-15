Hornets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-1) are big, 15.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (4-8) on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOK. The over/under in the matchup is set at 229.5.

Hornets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 229.5 -1099 +700

Hornets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (86.3%)

Hornets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread eight times in 13 games with a set spread.

The Hornets are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total seven times out of 12 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in six of 12 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed better when playing at home, covering four times in six home games, and four times in seven road games.

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (66.7%) than road games (42.9%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has been better at home (3-3-0) than on the road (2-4-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (two of six), and 66.7% of the time away (four of six).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 69.9% from the field (third in league).

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (first in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 22.7 points for the Hornets, plus 7.2 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Hornets are getting 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kon Knueppel.

Per game, LaMelo Ball provides the Hornets 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 9.9 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is making 64.7% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

Per game, Collin Sexton provides the Hornets 15.6 points, 2.2 boards and 5.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

