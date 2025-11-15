UConn vs BYU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Two hot teams hit the court when the UConn Huskies (3-0) host the BYU Cougars (3-0) on November 15, 2025. The Huskies will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cougars, winners of three straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

UConn vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (57%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's UConn-BYU spread (UConn -5.5) or over/under (153.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

UConn vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn went 18-17-0 ATS last season.

BYU went 21-14-0 ATS last season.

BYU covered the spread when it was a 5.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than UConn covered as a favorite by 5.5 or more (47.8%).

The Huskies covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered eight times in 16 games at home, and they covered six times in 11 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Cougars performed better at home (10-6-0) than away (6-5-0) last season.

UConn vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn put together a 15-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 68.2% of those games).

The Huskies finished 12-5 last year (winning 70.6% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

BYU won six of the 10 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Cougars entered three games last season as an underdog by +202 or more and were 2-1 in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives UConn a 71.4% chance to win.

UConn vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, UConn was 90th in the country on offense (77.0 points scored per game) and 56th defensively (68.0 points conceded).

UConn was 111th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.1) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9) last year.

UConn was eighth-best in the country in assists (17.3 per game) last year.

UConn was 71st in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.0) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8) last year.

BYU gave up 72.6 points per game last year (199th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined offensively, putting up 81.4 points per game (24th-best).

BYU averaged 33.5 rebounds per game last season (84th-ranked in college basketball), and it gave up just 27.8 rebounds per contest (19th-best).

BYU was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it delivered 17.2 per game (10th-best in college basketball).

BYU committed 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.2 turnovers per contest (184th-ranked).

