FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Penguins vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Penguins vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Nashville Predators.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Predators Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-4) vs. Nashville Predators (6-9-4)
  • Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
  • Time: 9 a.m. ET
  • Venue: Avicii Arena -- ,
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Penguins vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-110)Predators (-110)6.5Predators (-1.5)

Penguins vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (58.4%)

Penguins vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Predators are +205 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -260 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Penguins vs Predators Over/Under

  • Penguins versus Predators, on Nov. 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Penguins vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -110 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup