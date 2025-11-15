NHL
Penguins vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Nashville Predators.
Penguins vs Predators Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-4) vs. Nashville Predators (6-9-4)
- Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Venue: Avicii Arena -- ,
- Coverage: NHL Network
Penguins vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Penguins vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (58.4%)
Penguins vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Predators are +205 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -260 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Penguins vs Predators Over/Under
- Penguins versus Predators, on Nov. 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Penguins vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -110 favorite at home.