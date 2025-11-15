Bucks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Bucks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: SportsNet LA, FDSWI, CBS 58, and NBA TV

The Los Angeles Lakers (9-4) are just 1-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-5) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA, FDSWI, CBS 58, and NBA TV. The point total is set at 232.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -1 232.5 -110 -106

Bucks vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (64.3%)

Bucks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-6-0).

In the Lakers' 13 games this year, they have nine wins against the spread.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under seven times this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the total in nine of 13 opportunities (69.2%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (5-2-0) than it has in road tilts (2-4-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Bucks hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total five times in seven opportunities this season (71.4%). On the road, they have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (3-2-0). Away, it is .750 (6-2-0).

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have gone over more frequently at home (five of five, 100%) than away (four of eight, 50%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 7.3 assists and 11.5 rebounds.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Myles Turner is averaging 12.8 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.6 points, 1.8 assists and 4.7 boards.

Cole Anthony is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.7 points, 8.9 boards and 9.2 assists. He is also sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per game.

Austin Reaves averages 28.6 points, 5 boards and 8.2 assists. He is also making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Lakers get 15.9 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 8.3 boards and 1 assists.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 3.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 57.7% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range (sixth in NBA), with an average of 2 treys.

The Lakers are receiving 10.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Jake Laravia.

