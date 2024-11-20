Predators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20
The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Predators vs Kraken Game Info
- Nashville Predators (6-10-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (9-9-1)
- Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: TNT
Predators vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-137)
|Kraken (+114)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (54%)
Predators vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Predators are +184 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -230.
Predators vs Kraken Over/Under
- Predators versus Kraken on November 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.
Predators vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Kraken, Nashville is the favorite at -137, and Seattle is +114 playing at home.