Preakness Journalism Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

Journalism dominated at this year's Kentucky Derby, placing 2nd after Sovereignty. Let's take a look at the Journalism race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Journalism Preakness Odds and Post Position

Journalism's Preakness morning line odds are 8-5.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 3 American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4 Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5 Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael E. Gorham 20-1 6 River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 9-2 7 Sandman John Velazquez Mark E. Casse 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Journalism Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Michael McCarthy has previously found success in the Triple Crown. He trained Rombauer, which won Preakness in 2021.

Prior to placing 2nd at the Kentucky Derby this year, jockey Umberto Rispoli placed 2nd at three separate Breeders' Cup events, most recently in the 2024 Mile aboard Johannes.

Journalism Race History

Journalism's been dominant early in their career, winning four of its last five starts and placing 2nd at Churchill Downs two weeks ago.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 5/3/25 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby 2 101 4/5/25 Santa Anita Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 108 3/1/25 Santa Anita DK Horse San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 1 110 12/14/24 Los Alamitos Thoroughbred Los Alamitos Futurity (Gr. 2) 1 106 11/17/24 Del Mar Maiden Special Weight 1 105 10/27/24 Santa Anita Maiden Special Weight 3 83

Journalism Preakness Prediction and Pick

Journalism has had the top recent form of any horse in the field, recording a 105+ speed score in four of its last five races.

It placed 2nd in the Run for the Roses after Sovereignty, who will not be racing in Preakness. Journalism is the current favorite for this race and for good reason.

Hear an update from Journalism's trainer on FanDuel TV below.

