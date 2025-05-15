FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Horse Racing

Preakness Journalism Odds, History and Predictions

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

Preakness Journalism Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

Journalism dominated at this year's Kentucky Derby, placing 2nd after Sovereignty. Let's take a look at the Journalism race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Stay updated on the Preakness odds and contenders as we approach the main event!

You can bet on which horse will win Preakness with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook. New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose.

Journalism Preakness Odds and Post Position

Journalism's Preakness morning line odds are 8-5.

Post
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1Goal OrientedFlavien PratBob Baffert6-1
2JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael W. McCarthy8-5
3American PromiseNik JuarezD. Wayne Lukas15-1
4Heart of HonorSaffie OsborneJamie Osborne12-1
5Pay BillyRaul MenaMichael E. Gorham20-1
6River ThamesIrad Ortiz Jr.Todd A. Pletcher9-2
7SandmanJohn VelazquezMark E. Casse4-1

Journalism Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Michael McCarthy has previously found success in the Triple Crown. He trained Rombauer, which won Preakness in 2021.

Prior to placing 2nd at the Kentucky Derby this year, jockey Umberto Rispoli placed 2nd at three separate Breeders' Cup events, most recently in the 2024 Mile aboard Johannes.

Journalism Race History

Journalism's been dominant early in their career, winning four of its last five starts and placing 2nd at Churchill Downs two weeks ago.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
5/3/25Churchill DownsKentucky Derby2101
4/5/25Santa AnitaSanta Anita Derby (Gr. 1)1108
3/1/25Santa AnitaDK Horse San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2)1110
12/14/24Los Alamitos ThoroughbredLos Alamitos Futurity (Gr. 2)1106
11/17/24Del MarMaiden Special Weight1105
10/27/24Santa AnitaMaiden Special Weight383

Journalism Preakness Prediction and Pick

Journalism has had the top recent form of any horse in the field, recording a 105+ speed score in four of its last five races.

It placed 2nd in the Run for the Roses after Sovereignty, who will not be racing in Preakness. Journalism is the current favorite for this race and for good reason.

Hear an update from Journalism's trainer on FanDuel TV below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup