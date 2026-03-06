Fairfield vs Manhattan College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Fairfield Stags (19-12, 11-9 MAAC) head into the MAAC tournament against the No. 10 seed Manhattan Jaspers (12-19, 8-12 MAAC) on Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Fairfield vs. Manhattan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Fairfield vs. Manhattan Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield win (68.5%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Fairfield-Manhattan outing (in which Fairfield is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 149.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Fairfield vs. Manhattan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Fairfield has put together a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Manhattan has compiled an 11-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Manhattan is 3-13 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Fairfield racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Stags have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 15 games when playing at home, and they've covered eight times in 15 games on the road.

The Jaspers have performed better against the spread at home (6-7-0) than on the road (4-11-0) this season.

Fairfield has eight wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Manhattan's MAAC record against the spread is 8-12-0.

Fairfield vs. Manhattan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Fairfield has come away with 11 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Stags have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 or better on the moneyline.

Manhattan has been the underdog on the moneyline 21 total times this season. Manhattan has gone 5-16 in those games.

The Jaspers are 1-14 (winning only 6.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Fairfield has a 68.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Fairfield vs. Manhattan Head-to-Head Comparison

Fairfield was 327th in the country in points scored (67.5 per game) and 199th in points conceded (72.6) last season.

At 30.6 rebounds per game and 33.0 rebounds allowed, Fairfield was 266th and 290th in the country, respectively, last year.

Fairfield was 250th in the nation in assists (12.6 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Fairfield was 50th in the nation in committing them (9.8 per game) last year. It was 134th in forcing them (11.8 per game).

Last season Manhattan scored 76.3 points per game (108th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 75.1 points per contest (275th-ranked).

Manhattan pulled down 33.1 boards per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.6 rebounds per contest (274th-ranked).

Manhattan ranked 93rd in the country with 14.7 assists per contest.

Last season Manhattan averaged 11.0 turnovers per game (164th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 9.8 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

