Central Arkansas vs Bellarmine College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 1 seed Central Arkansas Bears (20-11, 15-3 ASUN) face off against the No. 8 seed Bellarmine Knights (13-18, 7-11 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament Friday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Central Arkansas vs. Bellarmine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Arena: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Central Arkansas vs. Bellarmine Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Central Arkansas win (74.6%)

Central Arkansas is a 5.5-point favorite against Bellarmine on Friday and the total is set at 157.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the outing.

Central Arkansas vs. Bellarmine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Central Arkansas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Bellarmine has compiled a 19-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Central Arkansas (8-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (80%) than Bellarmine (8-4) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Bears have played better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 13 home games, and eight times in 16 road games.

Against the spread, the Knights have performed better at home (9-3-0) than away (8-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Central Arkansas is 13-5-0 this year.

Bellarmine's ASUN record against the spread is 11-8-0.

Central Arkansas vs. Bellarmine Head-to-Head Comparison

Central Arkansas is outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game with a +190 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.5 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and allows 74.4 per outing (201st in college basketball).

Camren Hunter ranks 39th in the country with a team-leading 19.7 points per game.

Bellarmine's -40 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.3 points per game (81st in college basketball) while giving up 81.5 per outing (345th in college basketball).

Jack Karasinski paces Bellarmine, putting up 21.6 points per game (11th in college basketball).

The Bears are 158th in the nation at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 31 their opponents average.

Ty Robinson paces the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (388th in college basketball action).

The Knights are 363rd in the country at 25.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 fewer than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Karasinski tops the Knights with 4.8 rebounds per game (681st in college basketball).

Central Arkansas averages 102 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and allows 94.3 points per 100 possessions (157th in college basketball).

The Knights rank 10th in college basketball with 109.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 365th defensively with 111 points conceded per 100 possessions.

