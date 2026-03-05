UT Martin vs Eastern Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The No. 4 seed UT Martin Skyhawks (21-10, 13-7 OVC) head into the OVC tournament against the No. 8 seed Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-19, 8-12 OVC) on Thursday at Ford Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Arena: Ford Center

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UT Martin win (73.7%)

Before you decide to wager on UT Martin-Eastern Illinois outing (in which UT Martin is an 8.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 124.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UT Martin has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Eastern Illinois is 15-14-0 ATS this year.

UT Martin covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 28.6% of the time. That's less often than Eastern Illinois covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (71.4%).

The Skyhawks have a worse record against the spread in home games (5-7-0) than they do in away games (10-4-0).

The Panthers have performed better against the spread on the road (9-7-0) than at home (5-7-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference action, UT Martin is 10-10-0 this year.

Eastern Illinois has beaten the spread 11 times in 21 OVC games.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

UT Martin has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (76.2%) in those contests.

The Skyhawks have a mark of 5-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -450 or better on the moneyline.

Eastern Illinois has won 34.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (8-15).

The Panthers have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +340 or longer in five chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UT Martin has a 81.8% chance of walking away with the win.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

UT Martin's +228 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.4 points per game (300th in college basketball) while giving up 63 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

Andrija Bukumirovic's team-leading 13.7 points per game ranks 450th in the nation.

Eastern Illinois is being outscored by 3.3 points per game, with a -104 scoring differential overall. It puts up 67.2 points per game (342nd in college basketball), and gives up 70.5 per outing (85th in college basketball).

Zion Fruster's team-leading 15 points per game rank him 293rd in the nation.

The 37.3 rebounds per game the Skyhawks average rank 10th in the country, and are 7.4 more than the 29.9 their opponents collect per contest.

Bukumirovic tops the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball action).

The Panthers come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. They are pulling down 29.4 rebounds per game (309th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.3.

Kooper Jacobi's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Panthers and rank 239th in college basketball.

UT Martin ranks 326th in college basketball with 90.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 81.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Panthers average 88.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (342nd in college basketball), and allow 92.9 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!