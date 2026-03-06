Blackhawks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

In NHL action on Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Vancouver Canucks.

Blackhawks vs Canucks Game Info

Chicago Blackhawks (23-28-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-36-7)

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Blackhawks vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blackhawks (-150) Canucks (+125) 6.5 Blackhawks (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (63.6%)

Blackhawks vs Canucks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +164 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -205.

Blackhawks vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Blackhawks-Canucks on March 6, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Blackhawks vs Canucks Moneyline

The Blackhawks vs Canucks moneyline has Chicago as a -150 favorite, while Vancouver is a +125 underdog on the road.

