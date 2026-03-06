NHL
Blackhawks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6
In NHL action on Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Blackhawks vs Canucks Game Info
- Chicago Blackhawks (23-28-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-36-7)
- Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blackhawks vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blackhawks (-150)
|Canucks (+125)
|6.5
|Blackhawks (-1.5)
Blackhawks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (63.6%)
Blackhawks vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are +164 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -205.
Blackhawks vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Blackhawks-Canucks on March 6, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Blackhawks vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Blackhawks vs Canucks moneyline has Chicago as a -150 favorite, while Vancouver is a +125 underdog on the road.