Avalanche vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (41-10-9) vs. Dallas Stars (38-14-9)
- Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-126)
|Stars (+105)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Stars win (50.3%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Stars. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -250.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Stars game on March 6, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Stars, Colorado is the favorite at -126, and Dallas is +105 playing at home.