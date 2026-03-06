FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Avalanche vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (41-10-9) vs. Dallas Stars (38-14-9)
  • Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-126)Stars (+105)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (50.3%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Stars. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -250.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Stars game on March 6, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Stars, Colorado is the favorite at -126, and Dallas is +105 playing at home.

