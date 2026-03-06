Avalanche vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (41-10-9) vs. Dallas Stars (38-14-9)

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-126) Stars (+105) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (50.3%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Stars. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -250.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Stars game on March 6, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Stars, Colorado is the favorite at -126, and Dallas is +105 playing at home.

