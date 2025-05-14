Preakness American Promise Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

American Promise had a disappointing run at this year's Kentucky Derby, finishing 16th in the field. Even so, they won at the Virginia Derby with an impressive speed score the race prior, so there's still hope for a bounce back at Preakness. Let's take a look at the American Promise race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Stay updated on the Preakness odds and contenders as we approach the main event!

You can bet on which horse will win Preakness with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook. New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose.

American Promise Preakness Odds and Post Position

American Promise's Preakness morning line odds are 15-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 3 American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4 Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5 Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael E. Gorham 20-1 6 River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 9-2 7 Sandman John Velazquez Mark E. Casse 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

American Promise Horse Trainer and Jockey

You won't find many trainers with as much experience as American Promise's D. Wayne Lukas. A 1999 Hall of Fame inductee, Lukas has won Preakness seven times in his storied career, including last year with Seize the Grey.

Nik Juarez is a multiple graded stakes winning jockey, though he's still looking for his first signature win. Even so, Juarez has placed top-three in 41% of his races dating back to 2015.

American Promise Race History

American Promise has had an up-and-down start to their career. They have two wins and have finished top-three twice more but have also failed to finish better than 5th in three of the last four races. That includes a 16th-place finish at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 5/3/2025 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby (Gr. 1) 16 52 3/15/2025 Colonial Downs Virginia Derby (Black Type) 1 101 2/15/2025 Fair Grounds Fasig-Tipton Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2) 5 86 1/25/2025 Oaklawn Park Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 7 91 12/29/2024 Oaklawn Park Maiden Special Weight 1 102 11/30/2024 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 4 87 10/27/2024 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 2 89 View Full Table ChevronDown

American Promise Preakness Prediction and Pick

American Promise disappointed in lackluster conditions at the Kentucky Derby, but they're still set up well entering Preakness. Having twice posted speed scores north of 100, American Promise makes for an intriguing longshot at 15-1 odds given the established track record of trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

Check out FanDuel TV's Preakness preview below:

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.