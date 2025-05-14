Preakness American Promise Odds, History and Predictions
The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.
American Promise had a disappointing run at this year's Kentucky Derby, finishing 16th in the field. Even so, they won at the Virginia Derby with an impressive speed score the race prior, so there's still hope for a bounce back at Preakness. Let's take a look at the American Promise race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.
American Promise Preakness Odds and Post Position
American Promise's Preakness morning line odds are 15-1.
Post
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
|1
|Goal Oriented
|Flavien Prat
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|2
|Journalism
|Umberto Rispoli
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-5
|3
|American Promise
|Nik Juarez
|D. Wayne Lukas
|15-1
|4
|Heart of Honor
|Saffie Osborne
|Jamie Osborne
|12-1
|5
|Pay Billy
|Raul Mena
|Michael E. Gorham
|20-1
|6
|River Thames
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|9-2
|7
|Sandman
|John Velazquez
|Mark E. Casse
|4-1
American Promise Horse Trainer and Jockey
You won't find many trainers with as much experience as American Promise's D. Wayne Lukas. A 1999 Hall of Fame inductee, Lukas has won Preakness seven times in his storied career, including last year with Seize the Grey.
Nik Juarez is a multiple graded stakes winning jockey, though he's still looking for his first signature win. Even so, Juarez has placed top-three in 41% of his races dating back to 2015.
American Promise Race History
American Promise has had an up-and-down start to their career. They have two wins and have finished top-three twice more but have also failed to finish better than 5th in three of the last four races. That includes a 16th-place finish at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.
Speed Scores via Equibase.
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
|5/3/2025
|Churchill Downs
|Kentucky Derby (Gr. 1)
|16
|52
|3/15/2025
|Colonial Downs
|Virginia Derby (Black Type)
|1
|101
|2/15/2025
|Fair Grounds
|Fasig-Tipton Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2)
|5
|86
|1/25/2025
|Oaklawn Park
|Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3)
|7
|91
|12/29/2024
|Oaklawn Park
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|102
|11/30/2024
|Churchill Downs
|Maiden Special Weight
|4
|87
|10/27/2024
|Churchill Downs
|Maiden Special Weight
|2
|89
American Promise Preakness Prediction and Pick
American Promise disappointed in lackluster conditions at the Kentucky Derby, but they're still set up well entering Preakness. Having twice posted speed scores north of 100, American Promise makes for an intriguing longshot at 15-1 odds given the established track record of trainer D. Wayne Lukas.
Check out FanDuel TV's Preakness preview below:
