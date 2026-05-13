PGA Championship Props: 3 Golf Prop Bets to Target

PGA Championship Prop Picks at a Glance

Thomas Detry Top LIV Golfer (+900)

Jordan Spieth to Beat Patrick Reed 72-Hole Matchbet (-120)

Russell Henley Top 10 Finish (+340)

The season's second major kicks off on Thursday as the 2026 PGA Championship takes place at Aronimink Golf Club.

We've already produced articles on PGA Championship longshot picks as well as PGA Championship best bets. Now let's take a look at the best prop bets for this week.

Using the PGA Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the best longshots for this week.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best Prop Bets for the 2026 PGA Championship

Thomas Detry is an intriguing play in the top LIV golfer market. He currently sits third in the LIV individual standings behind only Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, and his best major finish is a T4 at the 2024 PGA Championship — proof he can handle four rounds against the best fields in the world. He also became the first Belgian to win on the PGA Tour when he took the 2025 WM Phoenix Open by seven shots, so the talent to pull away from elite competition is already on his résumé.

Aronimink's Donald Ross design rewards precision over power, with strategic bunkering and classic green complexes that demand thoughtful shot-making — a profile that suits Detry's all-around game far better than the bomb-and-gouge setups at other majors.

Besting Bryson, Rahm and Tyrell Hatton -- the favorites in this market -- won't be easy, which is why Detry is available at +900. But I think he has a better shot than these odds imply.

Jordan Spieth arrives at Aronimink in genuinely solid form — he led the entire field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at last week's Truist Championship, which he specifically flagged as the key to his game coming together, and he's made every cut this season.

Patrick Reed is the more compelling storyline on paper, but the form picture is murkier — Reed left LIV Golf earlier this year and won twice on the DP World Tour to secure his return, yet he's still serving a year-long suspension from his final LIV appearance and isn't eligible to return to the PGA Tour until August 2026, meaning Aronimink represents a one-off major appearance rather than any kind of sustained competitive rhythm.

At the Masters last month, Reed was T-2 through 36 holes before sliding back to T-12 by the end of the weekend. That shows he can still compete at the highest level in majors, but at the same time, Reed has an excellent track record at Augusta, the site of his lone major title. He hasn't been as consistently good at other majors.

Spieth, by contrast, is a seasoned major campaigner who knows how to manage his game across a full week, and Aronimink's Donald Ross design rewards precision and decision-making — exactly the kind of cerebral, course-management golf that Spieth has built his career on.

In good form, Spieth can best Reed this week, and I find these near pickem odds appealing.

Russell Henley is a compelling top-10 case as few players in the field can match his combination of ball-striking precision and recent major championship form, with four top-10 finishes in his past six major starts. That run includes three consecutive top-10s in majors, capped by a T3 at the Masters in April — a player doesn't sustain that kind of major championship consistency by accident.

The statistical case for Henley at Aronimink this week is just as strong: he ranks third in this field in true strokes gained tee-to-green and fourth in driving accuracy over his past 18 events, while also sitting third in bogey avoidance, 11th in par-4 scoring average, and 16th in adjusted scoring average in 2026. That profile — accurate off the tee, elite through the green, and a metronomic bogey avoider — is purpose-built for any major, especially this Donald Ross layout.

Henley's biggest hurdle most weeks is his length off the tee. That's not as big of a worry this week, and it puts Henley in a good spot to make some noise.

What are the best PGA Championship longshot picks for this year?

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

How do strokes gained statistics help with golf betting?

Strokes gained (SG) is the foundational analytical framework for modern golf handicapping. Rather than measuring raw statistics like fairways hit or greens in regulation, strokes gained measures how much better or worse a player performs relative to the field average on each shot. The four key categories are Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (SG:OTT), Approach (SG:APP), Around the Green (SG:ARG), and Putting (SG:PUTT).

Why does course fit matter in golf betting?

Unlike team sports with a consistent playing environment, every golf course demands a different skill set. If an event is being held at a courses previously visited by the PGA Tour, that allow bettors to examine historical performance data — which players have gained strokes and contended at that venue in the past. Some golfers tend to perform better -- or struggle -- at certain course types.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.