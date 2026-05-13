Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13
Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Giants Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (24-18) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-24)
- Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-255) | SF: (+210)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | SF: +1.5 (-105)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 2-2, 0.97 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-4, 2.76 ERA
The Dodgers will look to Shohei Ohtani (2-2) against the Giants and Robbie Ray (3-4). When Ohtani starts, his team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season. Ohtani's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). The Giants are 4-4-0 ATS in Ray's eight starts with a set spread. The Giants are 2-3 in Ray's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (67.4%)
Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Giants, Los Angeles is the favorite at -255, and San Francisco is +210 playing on the road.
Dodgers vs Giants Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (-114 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -105 to cover.
Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Giants on May 13 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
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Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (57.1%) in those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 6-4 when favored by -255 or more this year.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of their 42 opportunities.
- The Dodgers have posted a record of 19-23-0 against the spread this season.
- The Giants have gone 11-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.3% of those games).
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Giants have played in 42 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-21-3).
- The Giants have gone 18-24-0 ATS this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Andy Pages has an OPS of .909, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .545 this season. He has a .318 batting average.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Kyle Tucker has 10 doubles, four home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .356.
- He is 83rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging in MLB.
- Tucker takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.
- Max Muncy has 37 hits and is batting .272 this season.
- Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 36 hits.
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-best .374 slugging percentage. He's batting .303 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 113th in slugging.
- Casey Schmitt's 37 hits and .338 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .500.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Jung Hoo Lee is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Heliot Ramos is batting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head
- 5/12/2026: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 5/11/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/23/2026: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/22/2026: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/21/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/21/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/20/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 9/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 9/18/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/14/2025: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
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