Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-18) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-255) | SF: (+210)

LAD: (-255) | SF: (+210) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | SF: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-114) | SF: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 2-2, 0.97 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-4, 2.76 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Shohei Ohtani (2-2) against the Giants and Robbie Ray (3-4). When Ohtani starts, his team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season. Ohtani's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). The Giants are 4-4-0 ATS in Ray's eight starts with a set spread. The Giants are 2-3 in Ray's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (67.4%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Giants, Los Angeles is the favorite at -255, and San Francisco is +210 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (-114 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -105 to cover.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

Dodgers versus Giants on May 13 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (57.1%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 6-4 when favored by -255 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of their 42 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 19-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have gone 11-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.3% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Giants have played in 42 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-21-3).

The Giants have gone 18-24-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has an OPS of .909, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .545 this season. He has a .318 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Kyle Tucker has 10 doubles, four home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 83rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging in MLB.

Tucker takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Max Muncy has 37 hits and is batting .272 this season.

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 36 hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-best .374 slugging percentage. He's batting .303 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt's 37 hits and .338 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .500.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Heliot Ramos is batting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

5/12/2026: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/11/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/23/2026: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/22/2026: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/21/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/20/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/14/2025: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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