PGA Championship Picks and Predictions: Best Bets for the 2026 PGA Championship

Golf Best Bets at a Glance

Cameron Young Outright Winner

Xander Schauffele Outright Winner

Tommy Fleetwood Top 10

The second major of the 2026 season arrives at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania — a Donald Ross masterpiece that last hosted the PGA Championship way back in 1962. The Gil Hanse restoration completed before the 2018 BMW Championship returned the track to its original strategic identity, with nearly 175 bunkers, narrowed fairways and push-up greens that demand precision from tee to green.

At 7,394 yards and a par 70, this is a shot-maker’s playground with distance still an edge, but tee-to-green accuracy the decisive factor.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite, but the wide-open nature of a venue with virtually no major championship history for any player in the field makes this an intriguing betting major.

Using the PGA Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the best bets for this week.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

PGA Championship Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

Cameron Young has been the most compelling name on the PGA Tour through the first stretch of 2026. He won both The Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship, finished T3 at the Masters, and has logged four additional top-seven finishes in his last seven starts. Statistically, he ranks at or near the top of the field in true strokes gained tee-to-green over his most recent events and sits second in bogey avoidance and fourth in adjusted scoring average for the season.

The course fit here is as strong as it gets. Aronimink’s Donald Ross design closely mirrors the agronomy and architectural feel of the Northeast parkland courses Young grew up competing on — his father was the head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in New York. He also posted a T3 at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, a venue also renovated by Gil Hanse, suggesting he thrives on this style of course.

At +1200, Young represents one of the best combinations of current form, statistical profile, and course fit in the entire field. He's in the top tier of the betting market for good reason and can add a major win to his growing list of accomlishments.

It's Xander Schauffele at a major, and we know he usually plays well at the Tour's toughest courses.

Schauffele owns a PGA Championship title (2024) and a historically strong resume at Aronimink. He finished just one shot outside of a three-way playoff at the 2018 BMW Championship here, and his T3 ties Aronimink as one of his better results at this style of Donald Ross venue.

He’s a top-five caliber talent in the world and the kind of elite ball-striker — ranking among the field’s best in strokes gained: tee-to-green, proximity, and scrambling — that Aronimink rewards. His odds ticked up slightly after the Truist, making +1600 a more attractive entry point than it would have been a week ago.

Top 10 Finish: Tommy Fleetwood (+220)

Tommy Fleetwood is the definition of a consistent major performer without a breakthrough win to show for it, and Aronimink profiles as a place where he can thrive. He’s recorded five top-10 finishes already in 2026, was contending at the Masters before a difficult final round, and ranks among the best in the field in both course history at comparable major venues and tee-to-green metrics.

He finished T8 at last year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Fleetwood has the iron play and short-game creativity to attack Aronimink’s push-up greens, and his European pedigree on firm, classical layouts may be an advantage.

At times, Fleetwood's putting has been the area holding him back, which is why I like a top-10 wager rather than an outright winner bet.

Miss the Cut: Bryson DeChambeau (+340)

This feels a little result-chasey after Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut at the Masters, but I think this +340 number is appealing.

Bryson has finished inside the top five in three of the last five PGA Championships, so we know he has plenty of game in his bag. But the concerns heading into Aronimink are legitimate. DeChambeau missed said cut at the 2026 Masters and subsequently withdrew from LIV Golf Mexico City with wrist discomfort in April, raising real questions about his health heading into this week.

Beyond the physical concerns, Aronimink’s setup is less tailored to his bomb-and-gouge strengths than some past PGA Championship venues. The course’s emphasis on tee-to-green precision, diagonal bunkering that penalizes aggressive lines, and the push-up greens that reward elite iron players more than pure power all work against his tendencies relative to the field.

He also has a history of boom-or-bust outcomes at the PGA specifically, having missed the cut twice (2018, 2019) alongside his top-five runs.

If his irons falter like they did at Augusta, DeChambeau could be in for another short week, and I think he has a better chance to miss the cut than these +340 odds imply.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

How do strokes gained statistics help with golf betting?

Strokes gained (SG) is the foundational analytical framework for modern golf handicapping. Rather than measuring raw statistics like fairways hit or greens in regulation, strokes gained measures how much better or worse a player performs relative to the field average on each shot. The four key categories are Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (SG:OTT), Approach (SG:APP), Around the Green (SG:ARG), and Putting (SG:PUTT).

Why does course fit matter in golf betting?

Unlike team sports with a consistent playing environment, every golf course demands a different skill set. If an event is being held at a courses previously visited by the PGA Tour, that allow bettors to examine historical performance data — which players have gained strokes and contended at that venue in the past. Some golfers tend to perform better -- or struggle -- at certain course types.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.