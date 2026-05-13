Athletics vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Athletics are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Cardinals Game Info

Athletics (21-20) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-17)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Cardinals.TV

Athletics vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-152) | STL: (+128)

OAK: (-152) | STL: (+128) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

OAK: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Athletics vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 1-1, 3.62 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 2-1, 4.07 ERA

The probable pitchers are J.T. Ginn (1-1) for the Athletics and Matthew Liberatore (2-1) for the Cardinals. Ginn's team is 4-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ginn's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Liberatore's starts. The Cardinals have a 6-2 record in Liberatore's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (59.6%)

Athletics vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Cardinals moneyline has the Athletics as a -152 favorite, while the Cardinals are a +128 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Cardinals Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Athletics are +128 to cover, while the Cardinals are -154 to cover.

Athletics vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Athletics-Cardinals on May 13 is 10. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Athletics vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 41 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 23-18-0 against the spread in their 41 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have a 22-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 59.5% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, the Cardinals have a record of 6-2 (75%).

The Cardinals have played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-19-4).

The Cardinals are 26-15-0 ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has 52 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .641, both of which are tops among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .340 batting average and an on-base percentage of .396.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento in OBP (.416) this season, fueled by 38 hits. He's batting .260 while slugging .425.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 74th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .201 with a .396 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Carlos Cortes has four home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .354 this season.

Cortes has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.570) while leading the Cardinals in hits (45). He's batting .298 and with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Walker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .242 with five doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 99th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Alec Burleson has 10 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .264.

Ivan Herrera has a .406 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Athletics vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/12/2026: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/3/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/2/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/1/2025: 11-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/17/2024: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/15/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/16/2023: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/15/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/14/2023: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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