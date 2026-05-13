MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 13
Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Jackson Chourio hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
Detroit Tigers at New York Mets
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Gage Workman (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Austin Slater (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Brett Baty (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 41 games (has homered in 36.6% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Starling Marte (Royals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jake Fraley (Rays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves
- Matt Olson (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 42 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jose Azocar (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 39 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Marlins): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Billy Cook (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 42 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 43 games (has homered in 30.2% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Braden Shewmake (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)