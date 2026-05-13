Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 13

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Jackson Chourio hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ramon Laureano (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games David Hamilton (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 27.5% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR

+880 to hit a HR Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

Detroit Tigers at New York Mets

Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Gage Workman (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+610 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Bo Bichette (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Austin Slater (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Luis Torrens (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Brett Baty (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 41 games (has homered in 36.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 41 games (has homered in 36.6% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Starling Marte (Royals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Carter Jensen (Royals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Harrison Bader (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jake Fraley (Rays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 42 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 42 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jose Azocar (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 39 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 39 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Christopher Morel (Marlins): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+410 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Kody Clemens (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Billy Cook (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Edouard Julien (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 42 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 42 games (has homered in 35.7% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros