NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 13

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Detroit Pistons, is not one to miss.

Looking for additional betting info for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the big games in the article below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (68.22% win probability)

Pistons (68.22% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-3.5)

Pistons (-3.5) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Pistons -172, Cavaliers +144

Pistons -172, Cavaliers +144 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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