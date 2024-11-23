menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Utah Hockey Club.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (7-11-4) vs. Utah Hockey Club (7-9-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-115)Utah Hockey Club (-104)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (52.4%)

Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Utah Hockey Club are -260 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +205.

Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Utah Hockey Club on November 23, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Utah Hockey Club, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -115, and Utah is -104 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup