Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Utah Hockey Club.
Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (7-11-4) vs. Utah Hockey Club (7-9-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-115)
|Utah Hockey Club (-104)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (52.4%)
Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Utah Hockey Club are -260 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +205.
Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Utah Hockey Club on November 23, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Penguins vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Utah Hockey Club, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -115, and Utah is -104 playing on the road.