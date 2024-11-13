menu item
NHL

Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (6-9-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (6-7-1)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: TNT

Penguins vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-140)Red Wings (+116)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (56.6%)

Penguins vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -210.

Penguins vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Red Wings on November 13, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Penguins vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -140 favorite at home.

