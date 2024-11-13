Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 13
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (6-9-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (6-7-1)
- Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Penguins vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-140)
|Red Wings (+116)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (56.6%)
Penguins vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -210.
Penguins vs Red Wings Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Red Wings on November 13, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Penguins vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Detroit is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -140 favorite at home.