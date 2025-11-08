Mac Jones Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (203.1 yards conceded per game).

Mac Jones Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Passing Yards: 236.35

236.35 Projected Passing TDs: 1.31

1.31 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.75

8.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position (37th overall), tallying 107.5 total fantasy points (15.4 per game).

Through his last three games, Jones has completed 55-of-82 passes for 580 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 39.0 total fantasy points (13.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 38 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Jones has tallied 72.4 fantasy points (14.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,269 yards on 115-of-170 passing, with six touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 56 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The high point of Jones' season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, as he tallied 22.2 fantasy points by throwing for 342 yards and two passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed five rushing yards on four carries (1.3 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Mac Jones had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he posted 5.2 fantasy points -- 17-of-26 (65.4%), 152 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have caught a touchdown pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed only one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

