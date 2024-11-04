Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-5) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the New Orleans Pelicans (3-4) at Smoothie King Center on Monday, November 4, 2024. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on KATU and Gulf Coast Sports. The over/under for the matchup is 220.5.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -2.5 -110 -110 220.5 -110 -110 -142 +120

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (83.1%)

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread twice in seven games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 4-2-1 this season.

This season, five of the Pelicans' games have gone over the point total.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under 57.1% of the time this season (four of seven games with a set point total).

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram is averaging 24.3 points, 6.4 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 assists and 8 boards.

Jordan Hawkins is averaging 17.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4.6 boards.

Jose Alvarado is averaging 7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Yves Missi is averaging 6 points, 6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton averages 13.7 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 11.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Trail Blazers are getting 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 2.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He is making 35.6% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 10.6 points, 6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

Per game, Scoot Henderson gets the Trail Blazers 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0 blocks.

