Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE

The Houston Rockets (37-25) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-45) on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Smoothie King Center as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE. The matchup has an over/under of 227.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -4.5 227 -190 +160

Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (68.3%)

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 33-28-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 62 games this season, they have 25 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 32 times this season.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 58.1% of the time this year (36 of 62 games with a set point total).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (18-14-0) than it has in home games (15-14-1).

The Rockets have exceeded the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 30 home matchups (40%). In away games, they have hit the over in 20 of 32 games (62.5%).

This season, New Orleans is 16-13-1 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-23-0 ATS (.281).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over 18 of 30 times at home (60%), and 18 of 32 away (56.2%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.2 points, 10.5 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 21.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.1 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.5 points, 1.6 assists and 3.9 boards.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.7 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.7 points, 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is making 45% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Yves Missi averages 8.6 points, 8.1 boards and 1.3 assists. He is draining 53.9% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are receiving 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.

The Pelicans receive 24.8 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 7.3 boards and 5.2 assists.

