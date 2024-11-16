Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 16

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-4) are favored (-7) to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (4-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs on SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup has an over/under set at 221.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -7 221.5 -295 +240

Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (64.7%)

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread eight times in 12 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans are 3-10-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over seven times out of 13 chances.

The Pelicans have hit the over 53.8% of the time this season (seven of 13 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (5-1-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-3-0).

The Lakers have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than road tilts (66.7%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (3-4-0) than away (0-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over five of seven times at home (71.4%), and two of six away (33.3%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 31.1 points, 2.7 assists and 10.9 rebounds.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 44.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves averages 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 23 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 6.8 points, 6.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Yves Missi.

Jose Alvarado's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Pelicans get 22.7 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 8 boards and 5.3 assists.

The Pelicans get 16.3 points per game from Jordan Hawkins, plus 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists.

