Pelicans vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG

The New York Knicks (17-10) are 8-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (5-23) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -8 224.5 -310 +250

Pelicans vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (62.1%)

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a record of 13-13-1 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have 10 wins against the spread in 28 games this season.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 28 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 14 times in 28 opportunities (50%).

When playing at home, New York has a better record against the spread (6-5-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-8-0).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 12 home matchups (58.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 15 games (60%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than away (.200, 3-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over seven of 13 times at home (53.8%), and seven of 15 on the road (46.7%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25 points, 14.2 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Jalen Brunson averages 24.6 points, 3 boards and 7.7 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 43.1% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.1 points, 8.2 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 2 assists and 5 boards.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.4 points, 3.3 assists and 3.6 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Yves Missi provides the Pelicans 9.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Pelicans get 22.2 points per game from Brandon Ingram, plus 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists.

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 20.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Trey Murphy III.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averages 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the floor.

