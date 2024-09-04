Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be up against the team with last season's sixth-ranked pass defense, the Baltimore Ravens (191.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Is Mahomes a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Mahomes vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 20.25

20.25 Projected Passing Yards: 263.46

263.46 Projected Passing TDs: 1.96

1.96 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.35

23.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes 2023 Fantasy Performance

Mahomes picked up 280.1 fantasy points (17.5 per game), eighth at his position and ninth in the NFL.

In his best game last season -- Week 7 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- Mahomes accumulated 33.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 32-of-42 (76.2%), 424 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 29 yards.

In another good fantasy showing last year, Mahomes finished with 25.9 points -- 34-of-46 (73.9%), 333 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 9 carries, 66 yards in Week 4 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 8 versus the Denver Broncos -- Mahomes finished with 5.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: 24-of-38 (63.2%), 240 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

In Week 17 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes put up his second-worst fantasy total of the year, 12.0 points, via these numbers: 21-of-29 (72.4%), 245 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Looking at last year, Baltimore did not let a QB put up over 300 passing yards against them in a matchup.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Ravens last season.

Through the air last season, Baltimore allowed two or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs.

Last season, the Ravens allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Baltimore gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Ravens last season, 17 players caught a TD pass.

Against Baltimore last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Ravens allowed six players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Baltimore last season, six players ran for at least one TD.

Last season, the Ravens didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

