Panthers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

On Monday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Panthers vs Flyers Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (25-15-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (18-20-5)
  • Date: Monday, January 13, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-164)Flyers (+136)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (62.2%)

Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +152.

Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Flyers matchup on January 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.

Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Flyers, Florida is the favorite at -164, and Philadelphia is +136 playing at home.

