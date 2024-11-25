menu item
NHL

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

The Florida Panthers versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (12-8-1) vs. Washington Capitals (13-6-1)
  • Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-194)Capitals (+160)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (59.3%)

Panthers vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -164 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +134.

Panthers vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Capitals game on November 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Panthers vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Capitals reveal Florida as the favorite (-194) and Washington as the underdog (+160) on the road.

