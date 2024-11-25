Panthers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

The Florida Panthers versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Panthers vs Capitals Game Info

Florida Panthers (12-8-1) vs. Washington Capitals (13-6-1)

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-194) Capitals (+160) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (59.3%)

Panthers vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -164 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +134.

Panthers vs Capitals Over/Under

The Panthers-Capitals game on November 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Panthers vs Capitals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Capitals reveal Florida as the favorite (-194) and Washington as the underdog (+160) on the road.

