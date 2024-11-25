NHL
Panthers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25
The Florida Panthers versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Panthers vs Capitals Game Info
- Florida Panthers (12-8-1) vs. Washington Capitals (13-6-1)
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-194)
|Capitals (+160)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (59.3%)
Panthers vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -164 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +134.
Panthers vs Capitals Over/Under
- The Panthers-Capitals game on November 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.
Panthers vs Capitals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Capitals reveal Florida as the favorite (-194) and Washington as the underdog (+160) on the road.