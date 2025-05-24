Padres vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves.

Padres vs Braves Game Info

San Diego Padres (28-21) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-26)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and SDPA

Padres vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-122) | ATL: (+104)

SD: (-122) | ATL: (+104) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+138) | ATL: +1.5 (-166)

SD: -1.5 (+138) | ATL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Padres vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 4-2, 2.59 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-3, 4.01 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Michael King (4-2) versus the Braves and Grant Holmes (2-3). King's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. King's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. The Braves are 5-4-0 ATS in Holmes' nine starts with a set spread. The Braves are 1-3 in Holmes' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54.8%)

Padres vs Braves Moneyline

The Padres vs Braves moneyline has San Diego as a -122 favorite, while Atlanta is a +104 underdog at home.

Padres vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Braves are -166 to cover, and the Padres are +138.

Padres vs Braves Over/Under

Padres versus Braves, on May 24, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Padres vs Braves Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 16, or 61.5%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has been victorious 16 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 21 of 48 chances this season.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 26-22-0 in 48 games with a line this season.

The Braves have put together a 4-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Atlanta has gone 3-7 (30%).

The Braves have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-27-4).

The Braves have gone 22-27-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in total hits (54) this season while batting .289 with 20 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .529.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 20th in slugging.

Manny Machado is slashing .309/.376/.459 this season and leads the Padres with an OPS of .835.

He is 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualified batters.

Luis Arraez is batting .299 with a .431 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with 43 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .510.

Sheets brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three home runs and six RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 44 hits with a .422 on-base percentage, leading the Braves in both categories. He's batting .273 and slugging .478.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 54th, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 40th in slugging.

Matt Olson has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 97th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .226 with six doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Austin Riley paces his team with a .429 slugging percentage.

Padres vs Braves Head to Head

5/23/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/28/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/2/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/14/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

