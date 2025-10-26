Packers at Steelers Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football

For the first time in his career, Aaron Rodgers will face the Green Bay Packers.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback's reunion with the squad that put him there headlines this matchup of winning teams between the Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers in Western Pennsylvania.

As it stands on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are slight 3.0-point favorites, and the game has a fairly average total (45.5).

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers at Steelers NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Josh Jacobs ($21,900 MVP/$14,600 FLEX)

Josh Jacobs is just one of four NFL running backs averaging north of 1.0 scrimmage touchdowns per game, failing to score only in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. He trails only Christian McCaffrey in total red zone opportunity share (48.4%) among all flex players. Therefore, when Green Bay has a modest 23.5-point team total, it's reasonable to expect he'll be a massive part of it. Jacobs should be the most popular MVP candidate on the slate.

Jordan Love ($18,600 MVP/$12,400 FLEX)

Pittsburgh plays the fourth-highest rate of man coverage (42.0%) in the league, which could lead to a big day for Jordan Love and his cabinet of weapons. In Week 7, Joe Flacco sliced and diced these corners for 0.37 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), per NFL's Next Gen Stats, and Love is third among all qualifiers in that category (0.25) this season. This one might be personal against his old mentor, too.

Jaylen Warren ($14,700 MVP/$9,800 FLEX)

As my colleague Annie Nader mentioned in her Packers-Steelers top props, Jaylen Warren is due for touchdowns soon. He's the only back in the NFL averaging at least 10.0 carries per game and 3.0 red zone carries per game that hasn't scored a rushing touchdown this year. Warren has played 74.3% of the Steelers' red zone snaps in his active games, too. We saw him handle 26 of 33 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) in this backfield a week ago, and this friendly salary might make Warren a contrarian MVP candidate.

Flex Targets

DK Metcalf ($11,400)

The Steelers are expected to get Calvin Austin III back from injury, but this is still D.K. Metcalf's show in the passing game. Metcalf's target share is 5.4 percentage points higher than anyone else on the team, and this is a good buy-low spot for him after just 50 yards in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to that effort, Metcalf had eclipsed 9.5 FanDuel points in every contest.

Romeo Doubs ($8,600)

Matthew Golden (hip) is still expected to play in this one, and it'll also be Christian Watson's season debut. It's just hard to see Romeo Doubs taking a backseat to either, though. Like Metcalf, his target share is dominant, showing 9.8 percentage points higher than any other Packers wideout. The Steelers are allowing the ninth-highest yards per route (1.69 YPRR) run to opposing wide receivers, and Doubs is the third-shortest Packer in FanDuel's odds to find the end zone (+200).

Brandon McManus or Lucas Havrisik ($6,800)

Whichever Green Bay kicker ends up getting the start should be a decent kicking target. The Steelers' veteran-laden defense is allowing red zone trips to be converted into touchdowns at the fourth-lowest rate (48.6%) in the NFL, which could be a massive upgrade in chances compared to Green Bay's usual conversion rate inside the 20 (72.0%). Lucas Havrisik hasn't missed a kick in 10 tries, which might be why Brandon McManus, 18-for-21 on all kicks in 2025, isn't being rushed back from a quad issue.

Jonnu Smith ($5,400)

Pittsburgh's gaggle of tight ends can make finding the right one challenging, but Jonnu Smith should be the highest-salaried option. He's not. Smith ran the most routes (27) among the Steelers' trio in Week 7, and his 15.7% target share easily leads Pat Freiermuth (10.2%) and Darnell Washington (8.4%). All three scored against Cincinnati, and don't be surprised if it's another great week when Green Bay is a bottom-four team in FanDuel points, targets, and receptions allowed to tight ends. Oh, it's "National Tight Ends Day", as well.

