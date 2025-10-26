5 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Sunday 10/26/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild

Total Goals Under Oct 26 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Perhaps carried by a blowout, I'm riding the under in the Twin Cities today.

The San Jose Sharks are an ambiguous combination of near-league-worst offense and near-league-worst defense, but they are probably overvalued for totals at 5-3 to the over this season. Heading on the road, they've managed a measly 2.68 expected goals (xG) per 60 minutes overall this year.

While the Minnesota Wild (3.08 xG per 60) aren't much better in that category, the biggest room to grow for Minnesota is defensively. The Wild have allowed just 2.81 xG per 60 in John Hynes' tenure as head coach, making 3.60 xG allowed per 60 in this season's small sample potentially a blip on the radar.

In terms of goals saved above expectation per 60 minutes (GSAx/60), Jesper Wallstedt (0.47) is the Wild's stronger netminder as the projected starter. Minny will likely carry the under, but their below-average scoring unit has also averaged just 2.44 goals per game this season. I can't see them lighting up anyone.

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators

Total Goals (Flat Line) Over 6 Oct 26 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Both of these squads used their primary goaltenders last night. Mission accomplished following a pair of wins.

Now, here's where things get a little weird. Casey DeSmith has only appeared for the Dallas Stars once this year, and it was a disaster. He posted -2.06 GSAx/60. Likewise, Justus Annunen (-1.32 GSAx/60) struggled in his two appearances. Overall, both teams are likely starting bottom-10 goalies in net.

It's not like the Stars and Nashville Predators are bad offenses, either. They've just been unlucky. Dallas has posted -0.64 goals per 60 minutes relative to xG totals, and Nashville (-0.54) isn't far behind.

Even with tired legs for both squads, the goaltending could be exactly what these teams need to turn around their fortune in the scoring column. This line is an overreaction to the teams' 7-10 record to the over.

Player 1+ Points Player 1+ Points Jonathan Marchessault -118 View more odds in Sportsbook

If we're expecting scoring, why not dive into the prop market, as well?

Jonathan Marchessault can help. Marchessault has a really unique role where the Preds deploy him on their third forward line, but they promote his 253 career goals to the top powerplay unit with the man advantage, and he'll mix in with other top players late in games. Marchessault's TOI average (18:08) doesn't look like a third-line winger.

Marchessault has four points in six games so far, and he tallied a point in 40 of 78 games (51.3%) a year ago. Annunen is one of the league's best matchups to turn opportunities into points, as well.

FanDuel Research's NHL player prop projections expect 0.89 median points from the former All-Star in this one, implying closer to -144 odds to find the scoresheet.

New York Rangers at Calgary Flames

Moneyline New York Rangers Oct 27 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Considering so many teams were in action yesterday, it's odd to find a combined three days of rest between the New York Rangers and Calgary Flames in Alberta.

New York hasn't played since Thursday, meaning we should get Igor Shesterkin (0.83 GSAx/60) in the crease with another day off tomorrow. That's bad news for Dustin Wolf (0.95 GSAx/60) and the Flames when the Rags are also the better team between the painted areas.

The Rangers' 52.3% expected-goals-for rate (xGF%) is 11th-best in the NHL, and it towers over the Flames' 47.7 xGF%. Calgary seems to, once again, be one of the worst teams in the league, which Wolf was able to mask a year ago. If he's not playing well, they're probably closer to the Sharks.

I'm surprised this line is so playable. MoneyPuck has New York as 58.7% likely (-142 implied) to win tonight's game.

Player 1+ Assists Player 1+ Assists J.T. Miller +106 View more odds in Sportsbook

A shakeup of the Rangers' lines also opens another door in the prop market.

New York is managing the loss of Chris Kreider by promoting J.T. Miller to the top line alongside Artemi Panarin. Panarin is a notorious sniper, which has forced Miller into more of a distributor role. He's got four apples in nine games and is fourth on the Rangers in assists per 60 minutes (1.27).

The Flames are giving up the third-most assists per game (2.33) to opposing centers, according to FantasySP.

Our projections expect 0.77 helpers from the captain on Sunday, implying closer to -116 odds for one. As Miller's shots per game (2.33) have declined in his new role, his goal-scoring potential still seems a bit overvalued to leap to the point market at -186.

