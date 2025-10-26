3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Packers at Steelers on Sunday Night Football

Even if I'm not directly targeting Aaron Rodgers in my FanDuel Picks lineup for his revenge game, we can still buy into a big outing.

Which players could be worth a sniff as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers?

Let's dig into my favorites for Rodgers' big night.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Packers at Steelers

DK Metcalf More Than 54.5 Receiving Yards

The return of Calvin Austin III could allow the Steelers to spread things out again on Sunday. I still think D.K. Metcalf can eat.

Metcalf and Rodgers seem to have had their chemistry grow as the year has gone along. Metcalf had 126, 95, and 50 yards in the 3 games Austin was out or limited despite a modest 22.6% target share. They were able to connect on some long balls, something they'll surely try in low wind speeds tonight.

With Austin's FanDuel Picks mark sitting at 30.5, Metcalf is my preferred route between the two for buying into Rodgers.

Matthew Golden Less Than 40.5 Receiving Yards

A couple factors are working against Matthew Golden that should lower our expectations.

First, he's banged up. Golden was limited in practice on Friday and labeled as questionable. Although he's expected to play, he's not at 100%.

Second, Christian Watson is in line to make his season debut. He's the team's other deep threat, the area of the field where Golden has been most productive. Having Watson back could eat into Golden's short-term production.

Given how much the Packers spread things out, I'm always skeptical of their pass-catchers. That's especially true on a guy like Golden when those two pieces are altering his outlook.

Jordan Love More Than 11.5 Rushing Yards

Now that Jordan Love is healthy this year, he's using his plus athleticism to his advantage. I think he should keep that going tonight.

While dealing with several injuries last year, Love averaged just 5.5 rushing yards per game, down from 14.5 in his first year as starter. With a clean bill of health, Love is back up to 18.3 per game, and he has had more than 11.5 yards in 5 of 6 games.

The Steelers -- after adjusting for opponent -- have faced an above-average number of quarterback rush attempts per game, so it's a decent matchup in that regard, as well. I'm expecting this increased rushing trend for Love to hold with last year's dip seemingly due to injuries.

