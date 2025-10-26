5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 10/26/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards

While respecting the strides these two teams seem to be making in 2025-26, I'm not going to buy FanDuel's offer of selling me this as the highest-scoring game of the day.

First of all, the Charlotte Hornets are on a back-to-back on the road. It doesn't seem like any key contributors will sit, but the shenanigans could ensue around midday.

Next, these teams have quietly made strides in the defensive column this year. The Washington Wizards -- even without Bilal Coulibaly -- are 13th in defensive rating (111.6 DRTG) to this point, and Charlotte (115.1) is 17th.

Oddsmakers are looking at this matchup of top-10 teams in pace getting up and down the floor, but I'm looking at the very two worst teams in the NBA in true-shooting percentage (TS%) last year. If just one of them has a cold night, this game could soar under.

Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks

The tiny samples from this season shouldn't be gospel, but one I do buy is that the Dallas Mavericks will struggle without an innate ballhandler in their rotation.

Refusing to play D'Angelo Russell, Dallas is 28th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.16 AST/TO). As no surprise, the two teams behind them lack a genuine, undisputed point guard, as well. I like the Mavs' outlook when Kyrie Irving is back, but this is a team in disarray when the Toronto Raptors were one of my favorite preseason squads.

Their costly starting lineup is talented and now gelling. Toronto is 11th in net rating (+5.3 NRTG) through two teams they'll compete with for a playoff spot in the East.

With 65% of the tickets at FanDuel, the public is assuming the first win for Dallas has to come soon. I just don't think Toronto is a weak team to figure out these comprehensive issues. I'll take plus money with Toronto -- which is something I won't be doing in the World Series.

Jakob Poeltl might sneakily chow in this matchup, too.

When you think of the Mavericks' roster construction, it's extreme length and size. So, how (per FantasyPros) are they a bottom-five team in points (33.5), rebounds (17.9), and assists (5.2) to opposing centers early in the year? I think it's just volume. Teams are willing to play multiple listed centers at once to deal with their frontline.

In a clash of styles, Poeltl is the only seven-footer in the Raptors' rotation. It's he and Jonathan Mogbo as bigs even if Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes provide length at forward.

I think they'll have to push Poeltl toward his season high in minutes thus far (27) when he averaged 17.6 rebounds and 11.7 rebounds per 36 minutes a season ago.

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan scored just 7 points in the Sacramento Kings' last outing. This is a great buy-low spot opposite a Los Angeles Lakers squad that he historically torches.

DeRozan has managed 24.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game in his last 10 efforts against his hometown squad. A huge reason for that is that at least 34 minutes in all of them, and a 2.5-point spread in this matchup implies another pretty tight, competitive contest.

As it stands, the vet is operating as Sactown's four, and the Lakers are giving up the 9th-most points, 4th-most rebounds, and 2nd-most assists to opposing power forwards, per FantasyPros.

Typically, I'll use a solid usage rate to confirm my prop interest. In this case, DeRozan's 18.1% usage rate won't sit 11.9 percentage points off the team lead all season. Expect him to be more aggressive against Los Angeles.

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers

This is an odd matchup where a Portland Trail Blazers team that lost its head coach just blew the doors off the Golden State Warriors, who were on a back-to-back.

I don't think we know enough about Portland to bet this game, but the Los Angeles Clippers seem to be a decent target for threes. They're allowing the third-most three-point attempts (45.5) per game in the NBA so far, and small forwards are canning the second-most triples per game (5.0) against them.

Enter a more aggressive Toumani Camara. Camara has attempted 8.0 threes per game so far, making 2.5 on average. That's the obvious area to evolve for his game as a defensive nightmare that'll be on the court 30-plus minutes. The volume significantly heightens this prop's staying power.

I don't think oddsmakers are aggressive enough with this line because Camara only made 1.7 threes per game on average last year. That wasn't in the same guaranteed role nor with the same volume of attempts. He might be a "2.5" guy in this market for most of the season now.

