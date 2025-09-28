Packers at Cowboys Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football

One of the most anticipated Sunday Night Football clashes of the year goes down in Week 4. Micah Parsons returns to Dallas as a member of the 2-1 Green Bay Packers. Can the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys spoil the party?

Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, and this game has a modest total of 46.5 points:

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys at Packers NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Josh Jacobs ($20,100 MVP/$13,400 FLEX)

Josh Jacobs' touchdown streak ended at 11 games last week in an ugly game with the Cleveland Browns, but he's got a great chance to start a new one here. Dallas is numberFire's 22nd-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense entering this one, and that might be masked by the fact they've faced consecutive poor rushing offenses. Jacobs' 76.0% snap share of the Packers' backfield is still monstrous, and he's handled a team-high 50.0% of their red zone opportunities.

Jordan Love ($19,500 MVP/$13,000 FLEX)

The Cowboys might be bad against the rush. They're awful against the pass. Dallas' 31st-ranked schedule-adjusted pass D let up the first Chicago Bears QB to post 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and 0 sacks taken in a game since 2006. Jordan Love had a nightmare week against Cleveland's pass rush, but he's still 10th in expected points added per drop back (0.15 EPA/db) among qualifiers, per NFL's Next Gen Stats. JLove could shred this defense from the opening bell.

Dak Prescott ($19,200 MVP/$12,800 FLEX)

Increasingly, the home side is relying on Dak Prescott for everything. Prescott has still posted a quality 0.02 EPA/db and 14.3 FanDuel points per game (FPPG) in three matchups this year. He's 2.6 passing TDs behind expectation, per Pro Football Focus' model, as well. A 7.5-point spread in the Packers' direction means Prescott will likely trail for most of the game, and Dallas will respond with tempo. They're 2nd in adjusted pace this year.

Flex Targets

Jake Ferguson ($9,200)

No CeeDee Lamb (ankle) will mean significant helpings of George Pickens and Jake Ferguson. Ferguson's positional matchup is just significantly easier to navigate. As my colleague Annie Nader pointed out in her Packers-Cowboys best prop bets, Green Bay is a bottom-10 squad in targets, yards, catches, and yards per route run (YPRR) allowed to tight ends thus far. Coming off a week where Ferg saw 14 (!) targets, he's got nuclear upside in a game where Dallas is expected to need his services.

Brandon Aubrey ($7,400)

It's hard to not click the Brandon Aubrey button when he's on a primetime slate. Aubrey's 11.3 FPPG were equivalent to the RB23 a year ago, and that sort of player would never be $7,400 on FanDuel with guaranteed work. He's upped his average to 13.7 in 2025 with a 50-plus-yard field goal in five of his last seven games. Dallas deploys him from ridiculous spots on the field, so this is not your average kicker pick in single-game DFS.

Matthew Golden ($6,600)

Matthew Golden's projected uptick in passing game volume in Jayden Reed (collarbone)'s stead was very real; the inefficiency of Green Bay's offense just hid it. Golden caught all four targets (most among WRs or TEs) for an explosive 52 yards against a great defense. The rookie's 4.30 40-yard dash has yet to result in a long touchdown, but a Cowboys defense allowing the most yards per target on downfield looks (18.6) is a ripe target for his first huge NFL moment.

Jalen Tolbert ($4,800)

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer specifically singled out wide receiver Jalen Tolbert as a guy that will have to step up in Lamb's absence, and we saw him do so last year when Brandin Cooks was out. Tolbert averaged 7.9 FPPG on 5.4 targets per game in seven contests that Cooks missed a year ago. The ceiling short of a touchdown reception isn't high, but Tolbert will draw several looks for this punt-level salary.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.