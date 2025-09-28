Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox.

Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (87-74) vs. Boston Red Sox (88-73)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSDET

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-136) | BOS: (+116)

DET: (-136) | BOS: (+116) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+116) | BOS: +1.5 (-140)

DET: -1.5 (+116) | BOS: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Tigers) - 5-11, 5.27 ERA vs TBA (Red Sox)

Chris Paddack (5-11) will take the mound for the Tigers in this matchup. The Red Sox, however, have yet to list a starter. Paddack and his team are 12-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Paddack's team has a record of 4-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (53.1%)

Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Tigers vs Red Sox moneyline has Detroit as a -136 favorite, while Boston is a +116 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-140 to cover), and Detroit is +116 to cover the runline.

Tigers versus Red Sox, on Sept. 28, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 58, or 55.8%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has been victorious 43 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 78 of 154 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 71-83-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 24 of the 52 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.2%).

Boston has a record of 11-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (40.7%).

The Red Sox have played in 160 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-79-7).

The Red Sox have an 86-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .358 this season while batting .256 with 85 walks and 79 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .387.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 80th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 120th in slugging.

Riley Greene has 155 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 135 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Zach McKinstry is batting .261 with a .336 OBP and 49 RBI for Detroit this season.

McKinstry enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a team-high OBP (.333), while pacing the Red Sox in hits (158). He's batting .257 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 74th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Trevor Story is slugging .436 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average is 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Alex Bregman is hitting .273 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 33 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .247.

Tigers vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/27/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/13/2025: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2025: 14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/31/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/2/2024: 8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/1/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

