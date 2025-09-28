2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Packers at Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Sunday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Packers at Cowboys Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

While this matchup may lack stakes with the Packers favored by 6.5 points, it's not without dramatics as Micah Parsons returns to Dallas. This is shaping up to be a mismatch on both sides of the ball -- especially with CeeDee Lamb (ankle) absent.

Green Bay has its own injury concerns as the receiving corps is thin without Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. Plus, the offensive line could be without two starters as right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (groin) have yet to practice this week.

However, the Cowboys' defense has been putrid, giving up the highest adjusted pass success rate and most yards per downfield target. The Packers average 8.5 yards per passing attempt (fourth-most), meaning plenty of big plays could be awaiting on Sunday night.

Even with last week's 13-10 loss against the Cleveland Browns, Jordan Love still boasts 0.15 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Browns have a strong defense, one giving up the sixth-lowest adjusted pass success rate and lowest rush success rate. The Cowboys' defense is much worse, allowing 30.7 points per game (sixth-most) and 6.5 yards per play (second-most).

Last week's loss to Cleveland is not steering me away from Green Bay rolling on Sunday night.

Without Lamb, Dallas' passing game is in danger. Dak Prescott has provided solid play with 0.02 EPA/db, but his targets are simply not good enough at this point. We saw that last week as he logged 6.5 yards per passing attempt against one of the league's worst pass defenses (Chicago Bears).

Adding to the concern, the Cowboys' offense line has Pro Football Focus' second-worst pass-block grade. Green Bay boasts the 3rd-best PFF pass-rush grade and 11th-highest pressure rate. Parsons and company will likely have a field day.

Going forward, Dallas' best bet for points could be leaning on running back Javonte Williams -- who has posted 5.3 yards per rushing attempt and 1.30 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per carry.

However, the run game took a big hit with rookie guard Tyler Booker sustaining an ankle injury. He's struggled in pass protection but touts a 75.9 run-block grade. This unit could be lacking its usual push in the run game, causing even more issues for the Cowboys.

While the offense faltered in Week 3, the Packers' D has continued to perform -- touting the second-lowest adjusted pass success rate allowed and rush success rate allowed. Opponents are logging only 14.7 points per game (fewest) and 3.7 yards per game (fewest).

Paired with a struggling defense, Dallas' offense is in store for another deflating night.

