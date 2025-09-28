Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Texas Rangers.

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (87-74) vs. Texas Rangers (81-80)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and RSN

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-158) | TEX: (+134)

CLE: (-158) | TEX: (+134) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

CLE: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 8-11, 4.14 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 7-11, 4.34 ERA

The Guardians will call on Logan Allen (8-11) versus the Rangers and Patrick Corbin (7-11). When Allen starts, his team is 14-13-0 against the spread this season. Allen's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. When Corbin starts, the Rangers have gone 15-14-0 against the spread. The Rangers have a 9-12 record in Corbin's 21 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55.8%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rangers, Cleveland is the favorite at -158, and Texas is +134 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Guardians are +136 to cover, and the Rangers are -164.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Guardians-Rangers on Sept. 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (63.2%) in those contests.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 157 opportunities.

The Guardians are 85-72-0 against the spread in their 157 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 31 of the 78 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.7%).

Texas has a record of 2-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (18.2%).

The Rangers have played in 160 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-88-2).

The Rangers have put together an 85-75-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 166 hits and an OBP of .360 this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .503.

He is 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to 41 extra-base hits. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualified, he is 36th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .232 with a .452 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Manzardo has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Angel Martinez is batting .223 with a .266 OBP and 45 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .227. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 140th, his on-base percentage is 146th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Josh Jung has 22 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualified players, he is 91st in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 12 walks.

Jonah Heim has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .215.

Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head

9/27/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

