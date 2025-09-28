3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Packers at Cowboys

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Green Bay Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Packers at Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

Week 4's edition of Sunday Night Football comes in the form of revenge for Micah Parsons, who will take on the Cowboys for the first time since the shocking trade went down last month. The Packers are favored by 6.5 points and the total is up at 46.5.

As props go, we can look for Green Bay's receivers to eviscerate Dallas' 31st-ranked adjusted pass defense. Rookie Matthew Golden is a good bet to do that damage.

In Green Bay's first full game sans Jayden Reed, Golden ran 81.3% of the routes and earned a 79.9% air yards share. He caught all four of his targets for 52 yards, but the Packers offense was mostly lifeless after scoring just 10 points and logging 230 total yards in an upset loss. This matchup against Dallas is grounds for us to target a full-throttle breakout performance from the rookie.

The Cowboys have surrendered the most yards per game (220.3) and second-most yards per catch (16.9) to wide receivers. They're also letting up a mammoth, league-high 2.54 yards per route run and 13.9 aDOT to the position.

This might be a good spot to target Golden to score his first career touchdown at +240 odds. Dallas has given up seven receiving touchdowns across their last two games, and this one's being played indoors.

The Cowboys let up bombs. Jordan Love throws bombs.

Dating back to last season, Love has completed a 35-plus yard pass in 15 out of 18 games and a 40-plus yard pass in 11 out of 18 games. His track record is strong, and there's plenty working in his favor on Sunday night.

Dallas is ceding a 73.9% completion percentage (fourth-highest), +0.38 EPA/db (second-best), 9.4 yards per pass attempt (most), and 12.7 yards per completion (most) to opposing QBs. They've allowed six 40-plus yard completions through three games. Mind you, they haven't exactly faced the stiffest quarterback competition (Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson, and Caleb Williams) and two of those games were played outside.

Moving indoors against a signal-caller that can chuck it, Dallas might be in trouble. Love has already tossed different completions of 48 and 57 yards this season. Even with Reed sidelined, the Packers still have strong big play threats in Golden, Romeo Doubs, and Tucker Kraft.

Jake Ferguson was peppered for a monstrous 14 targets last Sunday after CeeDee Lamb left the game with an ankle injury -- one that will sideline him for a few weeks. The tight end reeled in 13 of his 14 looks for 82 yards, marking his second straight 78-plus yard outing.

I like Ferguson's chances to outdo 52.5 receiving yards tonight.

Not only does Ferguson get a bump sans CeeDee, but he also gets a bump at home. The tight end has brought in 72-plus yards in four of his last six home games with Dak Prescott under center.

To add, Green Bay's defense funnels work in the direction of opposing tight ends. They've allowed the third-most catches, targets, and yards to the position this season, along with the ninth-most yards per route run. Ferguson currently leads the team with a 24.8% target share and has run 69.8% of the routes. He appears to be in line for another busy game.

