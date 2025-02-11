Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: TNT, MSG, truTV, and MAX

The New York Knicks (34-18) are slightly favored (by 1 point) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (29-22) on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 234.5 -118 +100

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (50%)

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 26-25-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 24-25-2 this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times out of 51 chances this season.

Pacers games this year have hit the over 29 times in 51 opportunities (56.9%).

New York has an identical winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.500) as it does in road games.

The Knicks have exceeded the total in 17 of 28 home games (60.7%), compared to 14 of 24 road games (58.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Indiana has a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 10-11-1 record) than on the road (.483, 14-14-1).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 68.2% of the time at home (15 of 22), and 48.3% of the time on the road (14 of 29).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24 points, 13.5 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson averages 26.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 assists and 9.6 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 17.8 points for the Pacers, plus 3.6 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 7.4 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Pacers are getting 9.9 points, 2.6 boards and 4.4 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

