Northern Iowa vs Valparaiso Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Northern Iowa Panthers (20-11, 14-6 MVC) will face off against the No. 11 seed Valparaiso Beacons (14-18, 6-14 MVC) in the MVC tournament Friday at Enterprise Center, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Northern Iowa win (76.8%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Northern Iowa-Valparaiso spread (Northern Iowa -7.5) or over/under (141.5 points).

Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Iowa has put together a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Valparaiso has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Northern Iowa (9-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (100%) than Valparaiso (4-4) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Panthers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 12 times in 16 opportunities at home, and they've covered six times in 10 opportunities in road games.

The Beacons have been better against the spread away (7-6-0) than at home (7-8-0) this season.

Northern Iowa has beaten the spread 13 times in 20 conference games.

Valparaiso has covered the spread 11 times in 21 MVC games.

Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Iowa has been victorious in 17, or 77.3%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Panthers have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -330 or better.

Valparaiso has been the moneyline underdog 20 total times this season. Valparaiso has gone 6-14 in those games.

The Beacons have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer in seven chances.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northern Iowa has a 76.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Iowa has a +206 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. It is putting up 73.9 points per game to rank 186th in college basketball and is allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball.

Tytan Anderson is 243rd in college basketball with a team-high 15.3 points per game.

Valparaiso puts up 75.3 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per outing (257th in college basketball). It has a +30 scoring differential.

Valparaiso's leading scorer, Cooper Schwieger, is 217th in college basketball, averaging 15.6 points per game.

The 30.1 rebounds per game the Panthers average rank 291st in college basketball. Their opponents record 29.3 per contest.

Anderson is 230th in college basketball play with 6.5 rebounds per game to lead the Panthers.

The Beacons record 31.2 rebounds per game (223rd in college basketball), compared to the 31.9 of their opponents.

Schwieger tops the Beacons with 7.8 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball).

Northern Iowa ranks 41st in college basketball by averaging 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 176th in college basketball, allowing 93.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Beacons score 97.4 points per 100 possessions (135th in college basketball), while allowing 96.2 points per 100 possessions (262nd in college basketball).

