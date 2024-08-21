2024 North Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 2-0 so far in 2024. Check out their full schedule and results below.

North Carolina 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Minnesota Aug. 29 W 19-17 Tar Heels (-1.5) 52.5 2 Charlotte Sept. 7 W 38-20 Tar Heels (-21.5) 47.5 3 North Carolina Central Sept. 14 - - - 4 James Madison Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Duke Sept. 28 - Tar Heels (-2.5) 57.5 6 Pittsburgh Oct. 5 - - - 7 Georgia Tech Oct. 12 - - - View Full Table

North Carolina Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Tar Heels won 38-20 over the Charlotte 49ers. In that game against the 49ers, Conner Harrell had 219 yards on 16-of-25 passing (64.0%) for the Heels, with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Davion Gause ran for 105 yards on 16 carries (6.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Christian Hamilton grabbed one ball for 58 yards (averaging 58.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the 49ers.

North Carolina Betting Insights

North Carolina has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

