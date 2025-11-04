FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: Choose Your Own Reward for NBA Games Today 11/4/25

The NBA is back, and FanDuel has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With six games scheduled for today's Tuesday NBA slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special Choose Your Own Reward promotion for all customers.

All customers can choose between one 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay/SGP+ wager OR two 25% Profit Boost Tokens to use on any live wagers for NBA games on November 4th, 2025!

There are six NBA games eligible for this FanDuel NBA promo, headlined by an Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. Philly and Chicago have been the two best teams in the East to this point, both sporting 5-1 records.

This will be the first head-to-head matchup of the year between the 76ers and Bulls. Last season, they split the series 2-2 with the road team winning all four games.

Check out tonight's 76ers-Bulls odds below.

That's just a taste of the NBA action eligible for this FanDuel NBA Choose Your Own Reward promotion! All NBA odds eligible for this FanDuel NBA promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Click "Choose Reward" on the Choose Your Own Reward carousel card on the home page. After clicking “Choose Reward” on the carousal, you will see two different options. All you need to do is select an option, click "Claim Reward", and your reward will be loaded up into your FanDuel Sportsbook Account, ready for use! You may only select ONE reward. Your options will consist of one 30% Profit Boost Token valid for use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager OR two 25% Profit Boost Tokens valid for use on any live wagers.. Regardless of which option you select, your reward is eligible for use on any NBA games taking place on November 4th, 2025.

Regardless of which reward you select: There will be a maximum wager associated with your Profit Boost Token.

If you choose the 30% SGP/SGP+ Profit Boost Token: Your subsequent wager must have final odds of +100 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

If you choose the two 25% Live Profit Boost Tokens: Your subsequent wager(s) must have final odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token(s).

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 11/4/25

Here are the NBA games eligible for this FanDuel NBA promotion on November 4th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Bucks at Raptors -3.5 +138 -164 237.5 76ers at Bulls -1.5 -104 -112 239.5 Magic at Hawks +3.5 -166 +140 229.5 Hornets at Pelicans -2.5 +112 -132 236.5 Suns at Warriors -11.0 +380 -490 233.5 Thunder at Clippers +7.5 -290 +235 221.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion expires at 2:00 AM ET on Saturday November 1st, 2025.

