Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans will play the Denver Broncos and their seventh-ranked passing defense (186.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Collins for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Broncos? We've got stats and information for you below.

Nico Collins Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.05

68.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

With 50.7 fantasy points in 2025 (8.5 per game), Collins is the 36th-ranked player at the WR position and 136th among all players.

In his last three games, Collins has produced 22.6 fantasy points (7.5 per game), as he's turned 21 targets into 12 catches for 158 yards and one TD.

Collins has compiled 48.2 total fantasy points (9.6 per game) in his last five games, catching 23 balls (on 41 targets) for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Collins' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 14.4 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 104 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nico Collins had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he posted just 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Denver has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Broncos have given up three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Denver has allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown catch by eight players this season.

Denver has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Denver has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

