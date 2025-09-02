NFL Head Coach Betting Trends: Against the Spread and Over/Under Records
- Top-performing NFL head coaches since 2019 by win percentage include Andy Reid (79.0%), Nick Sirianni (70.1%), and Sean McDermott (69.6%), highlighting their consistent on-field success.
- Against the spread (ATS), Jim Harbaugh (70.6%) and Dan Campbell (68.6%) lead all coaches, showing strong performance relative to betting expectations in recent seasons.
- In terms of over/under results, Dave Canales stands out with a 76.5% over rate in his debut season, while Shane Steichen (61.8%) and Brian Callahan (58.8%) also show high-scoring tendencies in their games.
Head coaching in the NFL is a key factor for on-field success.
Of course, there's also the element of performance against the spread and against the over/under that we may find interesting.
With that in mind, here are the performances for current head coaches by overall record, against the spread record, and over/under record -- since 2019 -- as they compare to FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds.
Data via numberFire and nflfastR.
NFL Head Coach Overall Records
Here is how each coach has fared since 2019 by win/loss record.
Coach
W
L
T
Win%
|Andy Reid
|94
|25
|0
|79.0%
|Nick Sirianni
|54
|23
|0
|70.1%
|Sean McDermott
|78
|34
|0
|69.6%
|John Harbaugh
|71
|37
|0
|65.7%
|Matt LaFleur
|70
|38
|0
|64.8%
|Kevin O'Connell
|34
|19
|0
|64.2%
|Jim Harbaugh
|11
|7
|0
|61.1%
Only 27 coaches are on the list, as five teams enter 2025 with first-time coaches:
- Chicago Bears: Ben Johnson
- Dallas Cowboys: Brian Schottenheimer
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Liam Coen
- New Orleans Saints: Kellen Moore
- New York Jets: Aaron Glenn
NFL Head Coach Against the Spread Records
Here is how each coach has fared against the spread since 2019.
Coach
ATS W
ATS L
ATS T
Cover %
|Jim Harbaugh
|12
|5
|1
|70.6%
|Dan Campbell
|48
|22
|2
|68.6%
|Jonathan Gannon
|20
|14
|0
|58.8%
|John Harbaugh
|62
|44
|2
|58.5%
|Zac Taylor
|60
|43
|3
|58.3%
|Matt LaFleur
|61
|47
|0
|56.5%
|Sean Payton
|48
|38
|1
|55.8%
Notably, Jim Harbaugh went 12-5-1 with the Los Angeles Chargers last year, and Dan Campbell's cover rate remains impressive as the sample grows.
NFL Head Coach Over/Under Records
Now, let's take a look at each coach's record against the total since 2019.
Coach
Over
Under
Push
Over %
|Dave Canales
|13
|4
|0
|76.5%
|Shane Steichen
|21
|13
|0
|61.8%
|Brian Callahan
|10
|7
|0
|58.8%
|Dan Quinn
|23
|18
|0
|56.1%
|Jonathan Gannon
|19
|15
|0
|55.9%
|Dan Campbell
|40
|32
|0
|55.6%
|Kyle Shanahan
|59
|52
|1
|53.2%
Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers were very over-friendly in 2024, Canales' first year as a head coach after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.
