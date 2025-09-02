FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

NFL Head Coach Betting Trends: Against the Spread and Over/Under Records

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

NFL Head Coach Betting Trends: Against the Spread and Over/Under Records

  • Top-performing NFL head coaches since 2019 by win percentage include Andy Reid (79.0%), Nick Sirianni (70.1%), and Sean McDermott (69.6%), highlighting their consistent on-field success.
  • Against the spread (ATS), Jim Harbaugh (70.6%) and Dan Campbell (68.6%) lead all coaches, showing strong performance relative to betting expectations in recent seasons.
  • In terms of over/under results, Dave Canales stands out with a 76.5% over rate in his debut season, while Shane Steichen (61.8%) and Brian Callahan (58.8%) also show high-scoring tendencies in their games.

Head coaching in the NFL is a key factor for on-field success.

Of course, there's also the element of performance against the spread and against the over/under that we may find interesting.

With that in mind, here are the performances for current head coaches by overall record, against the spread record, and over/under record -- since 2019 -- as they compare to FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds.

Data via numberFire and nflfastR.

NFL Head Coach Overall Records

Here is how each coach has fared since 2019 by win/loss record.

Coach
W
L
T
Win%
Andy Reid9425079.0%
Nick Sirianni5423070.1%
Sean McDermott7834069.6%
John Harbaugh7137065.7%
Matt LaFleur7038064.8%
Kevin O'Connell3419064.2%
Jim Harbaugh117061.1%

Only 27 coaches are on the list, as five teams enter 2025 with first-time coaches:

NFL Head Coach Against the Spread Records

Here is how each coach has fared against the spread since 2019.

Coach
ATS W
ATS L
ATS T
Cover %
Jim Harbaugh125170.6%
Dan Campbell4822268.6%
Jonathan Gannon2014058.8%
John Harbaugh6244258.5%
Zac Taylor6043358.3%
Matt LaFleur6147056.5%
Sean Payton4838155.8%

Notably, Jim Harbaugh went 12-5-1 with the Los Angeles Chargers last year, and Dan Campbell's cover rate remains impressive as the sample grows.

NFL Head Coach Over/Under Records

Now, let's take a look at each coach's record against the total since 2019.

Coach
Over
Under
Push
Over %
Dave Canales134076.5%
Shane Steichen2113061.8%
Brian Callahan107058.8%
Dan Quinn2318056.1%
Jonathan Gannon1915055.9%
Dan Campbell4032055.6%
Kyle Shanahan5952153.2%

Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers were very over-friendly in 2024, Canales' first year as a head coach after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup