NFL Head Coach Betting Trends: Against the Spread and Over/Under Records

Head coaching in the NFL is a key factor for on-field success.

Of course, there's also the element of performance against the spread and against the over/under that we may find interesting.

With that in mind, here are the performances for current head coaches by overall record, against the spread record, and over/under record -- since 2019 -- as they compare to FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds.

Data via numberFire and nflfastR.

NFL Head Coach Overall Records

Here is how each coach has fared since 2019 by win/loss record.

Coach Win% Andy Reid 94 25 0 79.0% Nick Sirianni 54 23 0 70.1% Sean McDermott 78 34 0 69.6% John Harbaugh 71 37 0 65.7% Matt LaFleur 70 38 0 64.8% Kevin O'Connell 34 19 0 64.2% Jim Harbaugh 11 7 0 61.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

Only 27 coaches are on the list, as five teams enter 2025 with first-time coaches:

NFL Head Coach Against the Spread Records

Here is how each coach has fared against the spread since 2019.

Coach ATS W ATS L ATS T Cover % Jim Harbaugh 12 5 1 70.6% Dan Campbell 48 22 2 68.6% Jonathan Gannon 20 14 0 58.8% John Harbaugh 62 44 2 58.5% Zac Taylor 60 43 3 58.3% Matt LaFleur 61 47 0 56.5% Sean Payton 48 38 1 55.8% View Full Table ChevronDown

Notably, Jim Harbaugh went 12-5-1 with the Los Angeles Chargers last year, and Dan Campbell's cover rate remains impressive as the sample grows.

NFL Head Coach Over/Under Records

Now, let's take a look at each coach's record against the total since 2019.

Coach Over Under Push Over % Dave Canales 13 4 0 76.5% Shane Steichen 21 13 0 61.8% Brian Callahan 10 7 0 58.8% Dan Quinn 23 18 0 56.1% Jonathan Gannon 19 15 0 55.9% Dan Campbell 40 32 0 55.6% Kyle Shanahan 59 52 1 53.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers were very over-friendly in 2024, Canales' first year as a head coach after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

