MLB
Saturday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 25
Will Shohei Ohtani or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 132 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)