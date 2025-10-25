FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-4)
  • Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-164)Sabres (+136)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (53.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +142.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Sabres matchup on Oct. 25 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -164 favorite at home.

