Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-4)

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-164) Sabres (+136) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (53.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +142.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Sabres matchup on Oct. 25 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -164 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!