NHL

Oilers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Seattle Kraken.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (4-3-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-2-2)
  • Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-170)Kraken (+140)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (55%)

Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +144 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -178.

Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Oilers-Kraken matchup on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Kraken reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-170) and Seattle as the underdog (+140) despite being the home team.

