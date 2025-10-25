NHL
Oilers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Seattle Kraken.
Oilers vs Kraken Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (4-3-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-2-2)
- Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-170)
|Kraken (+140)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (55%)
Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +144 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -178.
Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Oilers-Kraken matchup on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.
Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Kraken reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-170) and Seattle as the underdog (+140) despite being the home team.