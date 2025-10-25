Oilers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Seattle Kraken.

Oilers vs Kraken Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (4-3-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-2-2)

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-170) Kraken (+140) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (55%)

Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +144 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -178.

Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under

The Oilers-Kraken matchup on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Kraken reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-170) and Seattle as the underdog (+140) despite being the home team.

