Saturday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 25

Data Skrive

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 25

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Kevin Gausman surpass 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
  • Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

