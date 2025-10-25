Penguins vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4)

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-115) Blue Jackets (-104) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (59.7%)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -260.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for the Penguins versus Blue Jackets matchup on Oct. 25 has been set at 6.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Blue Jackets reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-115) and Columbus as the underdog (-104) on the road.

