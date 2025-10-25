FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Penguins vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4)
  • Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-115)Blue Jackets (-104)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blue Jackets win (59.7%)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -260.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Penguins versus Blue Jackets matchup on Oct. 25 has been set at 6.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Blue Jackets reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-115) and Columbus as the underdog (-104) on the road.

