Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 2 on Oct. 25
On Saturday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 2 of the World Series.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)
- Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: FOX
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-132) | TOR: (+112)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 12-8, 2.49 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.59 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) against the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA). Yamamoto's team is 15-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 18-14. The Blue Jays have a 16-19-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have a 10-5 record in Gausman's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (61.1%)
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +112 underdog despite being at home.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Blue Jays are -160 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +130.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The Dodgers-Blue Jays game on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been victorious in 89, or 58.9%, of the 151 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Los Angeles has won 80 of 132 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 81 of 171 chances this season.
- The Dodgers are 76-95-0 against the spread in their 171 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Blue Jays have compiled a 46-34 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.5% of those games).
- Toronto has a record of 18-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (52.9%).
- The Blue Jays have played in 172 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 95 times (95-71-6).
- The Blue Jays have collected a 98-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 172 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .282.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a triple, four home runs, five walks and six RBIs.
- Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Betts heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman has 164 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.367/.502.
- Andy Pages is batting .272 with a .313 OBP and 86 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.
- Guerrero hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with three doubles, four home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.
- George Springer paces his team with 153 hits and a .397 OBP. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Bo Bichette has a .483 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays.
- Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/26/2023: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/25/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/24/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
