Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 2 on Oct. 25

On Saturday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 2 of the World Series.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-132) | TOR: (+112)

LAD: (-132) | TOR: (+112) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-160)

LAD: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 12-8, 2.49 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.59 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) against the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA). Yamamoto's team is 15-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 18-14. The Blue Jays have a 16-19-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have a 10-5 record in Gausman's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.1%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Blue Jays are -160 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +130.

The Dodgers-Blue Jays game on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 89, or 58.9%, of the 151 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 80 of 132 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 81 of 171 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 76-95-0 against the spread in their 171 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 46-34 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.5% of those games).

Toronto has a record of 18-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (52.9%).

The Blue Jays have played in 172 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 95 times (95-71-6).

The Blue Jays have collected a 98-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 172 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .282.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a triple, four home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Betts heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 164 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.367/.502.

Andy Pages is batting .272 with a .313 OBP and 86 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with three doubles, four home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

George Springer paces his team with 153 hits and a .397 OBP. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has a .483 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2023: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/25/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

